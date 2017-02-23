Ricky Gervais had to briefly leave the stage during a performance in England on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after he suffered a health scare mid-show.

The funnyman returned to the stage after 10 minutes to compete his one-man show called Humanity. Then, in true Ricky fashion, he immediately took to Twitter to joke about it.

"Thanks to the amazing audience in Bristol tonight," the 55-year-old wrote. "They even laughed when I thought I was having a heart attack. #Humanity."

Ricky then proceeded to retweet comments made by audience members who laughed about his health scare.

One of his nearly 12 million followers even wrote, "Can you try and stay alive till the end of tomorrow nights performance..your tickets ain't cheap." Another person said, he gives Ricky one more week to live. Ricky, of course, retweeted both.

After his scare, the former Golden Globes host shared an image of himself mugged it up for the camera.

"Not dead," he said of the image.

About an hour later, he shared an image of himself in bed with his cat.

"Have a peaceful night," he said. "(If I die in my sleep, you are totally allowed to make jokes about it.)"

Upon waking up Thursday morning, he continued to joke about the scare.

While sharing a photo of himself making a funny face with bedhead, he wrote, "I don't think I died, but I'm not a doctor."

"Think I've got a little bug of some sort. Blocked up, bit hot, sore stomach. Also I'm foaming at the mouth and terrified of water. Weird," he joked.

After that, Ricky shared an image of his belly, writing, "Could be morning sickness."

The funny man has said that the health scare won't keep him away from the stage, and he plans to continue his shows, including one less than 24 hours after the scare.

"Lunch, flu drugs, and now a little nap before tonight's gig," he wrote on Thursday. "Live fast, die old. #Humanity."