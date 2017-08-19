Talk about an awesome babymoon!

On Aug. 17, Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary announced the happy news that they are expecting a baby together after three years of dating.

One day later, the couple were spotted enjoying some rest and relaxation in Hawaii. While lounging poolside, April displayed just the smallest hint of a baby bump.

BENS / BACKGRID

When April announced that they are expecting a baby together, she revealed that their baby is due on March 1 -- which is also the 70th birthday of Robin's recently deceased father, Alan Thicke. TMZ also reported that the couple are having a baby girl.

April, 22, has taken to Instagram a lot in the past few days to celebrate impending motherhood.

Honey 🍯 A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

The model posted this bikini-clad picture on Instagram with the caption, "Honey 🍯."

Later that day she shared a loved-up looking selfie with Robin Thicke.

Mom & dad A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

"Mom & dad," April captioned the sweet picture.

Robin and April started dating shortly after Robin split from his ex-wife, Paula Patton. Paula and Robin share son, Julian, 7 years old. This will be the first child for April.

We hope the happy couple are enjoying their time together before their family grows!