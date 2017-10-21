"Rocky" fans, who've got the money, are being given the chance to own a little bit of movie history.

TMZ is reporting that the backup statue of Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxer featured in the 1982 addition to the successful franchise, "Rocky III," which costarred Dolph Lundgren in his prime as Ivan Drago, is being auctioned off.

Artist A. Thomas Schomberg, made two versions of the bigger than life piece showing the rags-to-riches Philly pugilist lifting his arms in the air victoriously: number one was used in the actual movie, while number two was kept around just in case anything happened to the former, explains TMZ.

And according to TMZ, the one that was actually used in the film still resides safely in Philadelphia, while the backup stayed on display for years at the San Diego Hall of Champions. Sadly, the SD location has since closed its doors, and now the prizefighter's backup replica is on sale.

TMZ talked to a rep for SCA Auctions, who has managed everything from basketball legend Michael Jordan's shoes to Baseball miracle Babe Ruth's uniforms, and they predict the bronze statue of the movie champ, may possibly get anywhere between $500 thousand to $1 million! Yo Adrian, that's a lot of dough!

The knockout piece reportedly stands at an imposing nine feet and weighs a whopping 1,800 pounds. The bidding closes on Nov. 4.