There is no love lost between President Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell, and it's been that way for years. She's now trolling the President of the United States by way of his cabinet.

On Thursday, Rosie changed her Twitter profile photo to an image of her face Photoshopped onto the body of Trump's controversial advisor Steve Bannon.

Recently, Rosie has said publicly that she'd love to play Bannon on "Saturday Night Live" -- the Twitter pic gave her nearly one million Twitter followers a sneak peak of what that transformation would look like.

@rosie / Twitter

SNL has certainly been laying into President Trump since he won the election in November 2016. Alec Baldwin has transformed into Trump to the delight of "SNL," but to the dismay of the man he amazingly portrays. Last weekend, Melissa McCarthy transformed into White House press secretary Sean Spicer, mocking his recent comments on the "Muslim ban" for "SNL."

Rosie is willing to continue mocking Trump's cabinet on network TV.

The catalyst of her Bannon look came Monday after the former "The View" host responded to fan suggestions that she should spoof the adviser on "SNL." She agreed.

"I am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready," she wrote, later adding, "available - if called i will serve !!!"

The fact that she's even openly lobbying for the role may rile up the Prez. He's repeated said that Alec's impression of him is "terrible" and not funny. On Feb. 6, a report in Politico claimed that Trump was angry that his press secretary was played by a woman.

Melissa's impression "did not go over well internally" at the White House, the report said. According to Politico, Trump's crew found it "problematic" that the press secretary was played by a woman and not a man.

If that's all true, he certainly won't like if his sworn enemy -- someone he's called "a pig" -- plays his top adviser.