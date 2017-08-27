No joke -- comedian Russell Brand is a married man again.

Katy Perry's ex-husband wed girlfriend Laura Gallacher at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, England, on Aug. 27, Britain's The Sun reported.

ZWAA / WENN

The reformed Lothario, 42, proposed to Laura, 30, in July 2016. In November, they welcomed daughter Mabel, the first child for both.

According to The Sun -- which has photos from the nuptials -- the couple kept things low-key, unlike his last wedding, which took place in India amid an onslaught of media attention.

"They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus," a source told The Sun. "It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honor."

Their wedding day was filled with some special touches. Russell splashed out nearly $3,000 to rent a New Orleans-style steamer boat to take the wedding party to an Indian-themed reception where the staff wore saris, reports The Sun.

Celebrity pals including rocker Noel Gallagher, television host Jonathan Ross and comedian and host David Baddiel -- as well as the bride's sister, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher -- were in attendance at the wedding.

Russell and Katy, 32, split in December 2011 after just 14 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

In 2013, Katy famously told Vogue that the two had not remained friends after their breakup. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me Dec. 31, 2011," she said. "At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness."

Russell has also publicly discussed the demise of his first marriage, most recently blaming the pressures of fame for their issues. "Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree," he said on "John Bishop In Conversation" in March 2017. "The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions."

On the same show, he praised his relationship with Laura. "The bond between my partner and I is based on something that is very earthed," he said. "We are friends. We are very good friends. When I'm talking to her, I'm very plainly chatting. I thank god for something normal, something real. Not something that's going to break apart and be nothing."