Fourteen years ago, Trista Sutter said yes when Ryan Sutter proposed to her on national TV, capping off the first ever "Bachelorette." She got a ring, he got a rose.

They still have both.

"I still have that last rose," he told "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Trista jumped in, saying, "He does, in the closet upstairs."

The rose is certainly all dried, but their relationship is still as fresh as ever.

The couple married in 2003 and have two children — son Maxwell, 9, and daughter, Blakesley, 7. Ryan, though, continues to win over her heart, despite not having reality TV cameras capture his moves.

"He wrote me a sweet card, you know, just out of the blue," Trista said, adding that "forgiveness" plays a big role in making their marriage work "because no one's perfect and neither of us are perfect."

One of the rare reality TV success stories, Trista spoke about how she and Ryan defied the odds.

"It's just like your job. You have to put in the time and effort and energy that you do into everything else in your life. And I feel like [Ryan and I] do that," the bestselling author told "Today" in 2015. "We've had our bumps in the road, just like anyone else, but it's really about staying focused on each other and dedicating time to each other."

The duo still watches "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," too. In fact, they have some thoughts on the current season's entertaining super villain Corinne Olympios.

"Eventually it has to get serious if you want it to get serious and she's gotta go because she's just a distraction," Ryan said.

Current "Bachelor" star Nick Viall, Ryan thinks, is good for the show, calling him a "gentleman."

Trista agreed with her man, but said Nick is actually a "gentleman in progress" based off of his reality TV history.

Ryan and Trista have clearly set the bar high for reality TV couples.