Sarah Paulson has experienced plenty of success on television when it comes to her work with Ryan Murphy. She starred on his wildly successful "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" -- for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe -- and "American Horror Story" and has still more projects lined up with the TV creator.

Stephen Lovekin / Variety / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Knowing that the two make such a powerful team, Sarah is now saying when it comes to TV, she will only work for him.

"There are great creators out there, absolutely, but I have found a home in the sense that I work for a person who sees me completely, knows my strengths and weaknesses, knows how to push me and keeps throwing me the ball," she said in a new interview with Adweek. "Why would you leave something that works? This idea of jumping off one thing just to be available in case something great comes by, that's like leaving your wonderful mate because you think maybe someone more interesting is out there."

Sarah and Ryan first crossed paths in 2004 on the set of his show "Nip/Tuck."

"I didn't know that was going to lead to my world spinning on the Ryan Murphy axis," she explained.

They tried to work together on a 2008 pilot that ultimately wasn't picked up and then lost touch until Jessica Lange intervened in 2011.

While Jessica was filming the first season of "AHS," she accompanied Sarah to an event where they had a fateful run-in with Ryan.

Lauren / Variety / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"Jessica threw her arm around me, looked at Ryan and said, 'Can't you find something for Sarah to do on the show? It would be so great. I just like having her around,'" Sarah recalled.

Ryan offered her a part for a three-episode arc on his FX show. Once it wrapped, he took her out to dinner and offered her a long-term deal on the show. The rest is history!