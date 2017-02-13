Talked about trumped up album sales! Little was known about singer Joy Villa before she walked the red carpet at the Grammy awards on Sunday, but one day later, her sales skyrocketed thanks, in a large part, to the dress she wore.

Joy, a 25-year-old Scientologist who performs as Princess Joy Villa, donned a full-length red, white and blue gown emblazoned with the words "Make America Great Again," a nod to President Donald Trump's motto. At the bottom of the dress was the name "TRUMP" in large letters.

It would be no stretch to say that the dress put her on the map and got many interested in her music. Less than 24 hours after she proudly sported the gown, her song "I Make the Static" shot up to the No. 1 spot on Amazon and the No. 11 spot on the iTunes album chart, according to the New York Post.

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," she said on Instagram about her award's show attire. "Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!"

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," she said on Instagram about her award's show attire. "Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!"

She also added, "Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. 😍✨🎶 thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight!"

She also added, "Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. 😍✨🎶 thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight!"

As her sales started shooting up, she marveled at the support.

"I'm speechless...," she said, showing that her EP had bested Lady Gaga, Jason Aldean and Big Sean.