It's hard to believe that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son is 11 years old.

On April 8, Gwyn's youngest child celebrated a birthday, and his mom couldn't help by gush over her growing son.

Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

"Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a recent image of the two donning sunglasses. "I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses."

A few hours after that, Gwyn shared an image of her son's gift, an array of brand new fidget spinners.

Birthday dreams come true #fidgetspinners A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

"Birthday dreams come true #fidgetspinners," she captioned the image of the gadgets.

Chris hasn't publicly wished his son happy birthday -- at least not like he did when Moses turned 10. Last year in Peru, Chris led a concert crowd of 40,000 in singing happy birthday to Moses. Gwyneth captured the moment on camera, which included him blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

When your dad wishes you an early 10th birthday at work...#coldplaylima A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 5, 2016 at 10:41pm PDT

Since splitting in March 2014, Gwyn and Chris have been the poster children for co-parenting, often even taking vacations together with Moses and their daughter Apple, 12.

Salangsang / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she once told InStyle magazine. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

Need proof? Just last month she shared a fun snap of the family on Instagram on Chris' birthday.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

"HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!!," she wrote. "We 💖you so much!"