See Gwyneth Paltrow's sweet birthday message to her son
It's hard to believe that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son is 11 years old.
On April 8, Gwyn's youngest child celebrated a birthday, and his mom couldn't help by gush over her growing son.
"Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a recent image of the two donning sunglasses. "I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses."
A few hours after that, Gwyn shared an image of her son's gift, an array of brand new fidget spinners.
"Birthday dreams come true #fidgetspinners," she captioned the image of the gadgets.
Chris hasn't publicly wished his son happy birthday -- at least not like he did when Moses turned 10. Last year in Peru, Chris led a concert crowd of 40,000 in singing happy birthday to Moses. Gwyneth captured the moment on camera, which included him blowing out candles on a birthday cake.
Since splitting in March 2014, Gwyn and Chris have been the poster children for co-parenting, often even taking vacations together with Moses and their daughter Apple, 12.
"To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she once told InStyle magazine. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."
Need proof? Just last month she shared a fun snap of the family on Instagram on Chris' birthday.
"HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!!," she wrote. "We 💖you so much!"
