Selena Gomez's life is essentially an open book, so it was a no-brainer to take her relationship with The Weeknd public.

The "Hands to Myself" singer spoke to Ryan Seacrest on Friday, June 9 about her romance with her beau, who she refers to as Abel, his real name.

"Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to … not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself," she said. "I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually."

The couple has been dating since January and were photographed kissing leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California shortly after the new year. Since then, they have been fairly inseparable. In early May, at the Met Gala, the two went public for the first time.

E! News said she was even seen whispering "I love you" to him at the event. On May 31, that same outlet reported that she is "head over heels" in love with The Weeknd.

"I just want to be happy," she told Ryan about her love life. "If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

The duo has already cleared a major hurdle, too. E!'s source said Selena and Abel have both met each other's families and everyone is onboard with the relationship.

"This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now," the source said. "She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don't want."

Distance doesn't seem to be a problem for the young lovebirds either, as she's been a constant fixture at his concerts lately.

"When they are not together. they text and FaceTime and keep connected," the source said. "They love to just chill and be a pretty normal couple—like go to the movies, order in and watch TV. They seem serious and like this is the real deal."