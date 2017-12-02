A new baby in Aldean's life brings something very positive in 2017 for the country crooner.

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world," the doting dad shared on his Instagram Friday. "In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar"

The much welcomed bundle of joy comes just two months after the 40-year-old rocker was on stage during the deadliest US shooting in history, when a gunman killed as many as 50 people, wounding more than 200 in Las Vegas. Aldean, had just kicked off his set when Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the crowd from a room at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

WireImage

A dad times three now after Brittany Kerr, his wife of nearly three years brought their baby boy named Memphis Aldean Williams into the world, released a statement at the time of the terrible event:

"Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place that I am scared to raise my children in," he said at the time. "We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!"

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kerr also posted on her Instagram the same photo, adding, "There are truly no words for the love we feel Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"

The pair, who were married in 2015, first revealed the news back in May. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Brittany admitted on social media. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"