Congrats are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!

Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

The "Game of Thrones" star took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to share a post flaunting her engagement ring. She simply captioned it, "I said yes."

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas shared the same picture with the caption, "She said yes."

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Joe, 28, and Sophie, 21, have been dating since November 2016, although they didn't come out publicly as a couple until January of this year.

A few months ago, Sophie opened up to Marie Claire about the attention her relationship with Joe gets. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl,. It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news -- how boring!"

Congrats to the happy couple!