Congrats are in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!
The "Game of Thrones" star took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to share a post flaunting her engagement ring. She simply captioned it, "I said yes."
Meanwhile, Joe Jonas shared the same picture with the caption, "She said yes."
Joe, 28, and Sophie, 21, have been dating since November 2016, although they didn't come out publicly as a couple until January of this year.
A few months ago, Sophie opened up to Marie Claire about the attention her relationship with Joe gets. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl,. It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news -- how boring!"
Congrats to the happy couple!