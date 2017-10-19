David Harbour stars in "Stranger Things," a show that can be a little chilling at times. In real life, though, he's surrounded by the thing that scares him most.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

"I'm terrified of the ocean. I think it's beautiful and magical, but I never go in. That deep, dark water, with no understanding of what goes on behind it—I think that's a metaphor for a lot of things," he told Women's Health. "I'm terrified of the unknown, which is a driving force for me. I like this idea that the things that terrify us also draw us in."

In the wide ranging interview, the actor, who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, also spoke about then vs. now body types.

"I think about the sexuality of various generations, and I feel like we're getting less sexy," he said. "I look back to the '70s and '80s and of course we always want to see a beautiful body, but there's something about showing the sexuality of someone who lives their life, somebody who knows how to eat a sandwich, who occasionally lets this kind of demon out of them—I want more of that. Those are the people I find sexy."

He then added, "I want to bring love handles and eating sandwiches back."

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

When it comes to what he's personally attracted to, the single star said, "I'm easily swept away, but I'm trying not to be as much. I'm better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I'm trying to steer myself into a realist. What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women."

"People who are deep thinkers, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe, are wildly attractive to me," he said. "So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something."