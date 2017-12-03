Supermodel Chanel Iman will trade the runway for the aisle. She's engaged to New York Giants' Sterling Shepard.

Chanel took to Instagram on Dec. 2 to share the news with her 1.4 million followers.

"A night full of tears of happiness I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs.," she captioned a photo of her man on one knee, the New York City skyline in the background.

The wide receiver posted the same image, writing, "The catch of my dreams...can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

A source told E! News that the football stud popped the question at their home in New Jersey on her 27th birthday. Her ring is rose gold and features a round diamond.

The surprises didn't stop there either. After the duo became betrothed, Sterling told his bride-to-be that they were going to go to dinner. He then took her to Spin Ping Pong NYC where her friends and family were waiting.

Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The whole thing was a "complete surprise," a source told E!. "Everyone was congratulating them and it was an extremely special evening."