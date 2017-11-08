Tamar Braxton has stayed relatively quiet about her split from her husband, but that changed on Nov. 8 when she finally addressed her split.

On Oct. 24, former host of "The Real" filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert, her husband of nearly nine years. She opened up about the split in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, love & dignity that I️once possessed," she wrote. "But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince … at least not anymore."

Tamar and the record exec have one child together, 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

"Sometimes we stay 'married' for face value or to say 'we did it' but the truth is… it couldn't be more broken & further apart than we are NOW," she wrote. "We get so caught up in WE are 'winning' in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn't have ANYTHING 2 do with us. I decided I didn't want to be married for the sake of saying so. I wanted to have a relationship. Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with."

She added that this was her "truth."

In her post, she hinted that perhaps he has been unfaithful.

"Some of us have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what's NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends, or she's never home, or he's very general when he speaks,or 'this doesn't sound like him' or he's so busy lately!!.etc.etc..," she wrote. "U have to think to yourself? When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?... While I'm not pushing anyone out of the door.. I'm just telling you what has pushed me out of mine! That LAST time was the LAST time."