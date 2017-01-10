Taylor Swift isn't the only star, nor the only looker, in her family.

Is it just us, or is her 24-year-old brother Austin Swift hot?

Austin looked dapper as he posed on the red carpet of his latest film, "Live By Night," in Hollywood on Monday, Jan. 9. Austin donned a navy suit and a wide smile for the occasion. In the past, we've seen him with curly hair, but he has recently cut his hair short.

AB1 / WENN

Taylor's little brother starred in the Ben Affleck-directed film, alongside Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, and Brendan Gleeson. Last year, he also stared in the film "I.T." with Pierce Brosnan, so he's certainly learning the art of acting from some pretty heavy-hitters. He has a movie called "Cover Versions" coming out later in 2017, as well.

Austin studied film theory at the University of Notre Dame and started getting into acting before graduating in May 2015.

"I was studying mainly film theory in college, but during one of my classes, a teaching assistant said they were having trouble casting this one role in the play they were putting up," he told People in September. "I went and read for it and ended up getting the part, but I had no idea at the time that it was the lead. That was a crash course but a good one. I fell in love with the people and the process, and I've been hooked since then."

Taylor often shares images of her brother on social media, so her fans know all about his life.

My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 9, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

"My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff," she captioned a photo of him in late 2015.

On his 24th birthday, the "Blank Space" singer shared a photo of the two of them laughing as children.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUSTIN!!!!! Thanks for 24 years of LOLs. @austinkingsleyswift A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 11, 2016 at 3:56pm PST

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUSTIN!!!!!," she wrote. "Thanks for 24 years of LOLs."

Last year, she shared an image of the siblings with Lorde -- all of whom look particularly dashing.

I feel like we achieved our goal of looking like we're in a new primetime drama series called Family Secrets. @lordemusic @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @markseliger! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 29, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

Talent and looks run in the family.