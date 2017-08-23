After countless stories and rumors, Taylor Swift has confirmed that she is indeed releasing new music, and the first single will drop on Aug. 24.

The superstar took to social media on Aug. 23 to announce the news in three successive posts.

"First single out tomorrow night," a post said.

She followed that up by posting a photo of herself in grayscale, with writing surrounding her that was similar to that of newsprint. It appears as though it could be the cover of her new album titled "Reputation."

In a third post, she announced that her 6th studio album will be released on Nov. 10 and it will be titled "Reputation."

Over the previous several days, Taylor has mysteriously wiped out her social media and posted a video of a slithering snake. On Aug. 22, she shared another video of snake. Then, in the early hours of Aug. 23, she shared yet another video of a snake. None of the videos were attached with a caption, but many industry insiders and fans assumed that she was going to announce new music.

Many media accounts indicated that music was coming this week.

A day before Taylor's official reveal, a source told Us Weekly, "The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image."

A second source said, "It doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."