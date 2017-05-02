It's been a mystery for over two months: who is the father of Kailyn Lowry's unborn child?

Well, on May 2, the "Teen Mom 2" star finally revealed that her friend Chris Lopez is the baby's daddy.

Kailyn confirmed what many had suspected for the past week. On April 26, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram cradling her belly. She captioned it, "Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me."

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Whiles some fans thought she may have shortened her last name for the caption, others thought it referred to her friend Chris' last name.

Before her confirmation on Tuesday, OK! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?" Kaitlyn tweeted back at the tabloid, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already."

In March, the reality TV star said she was "not ready" to reveal the identity of the father.

On Feb. 23, the reality star, who is already a mother to Isaac, 7, and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, confirmed reports that she is pregnant with her third child.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Fans had been speculating for weeks about whether Kailyn was expecting and had been flooding her social media with questions. She is believed to be about seven months pregnant.

"I am pregnant. I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready," she wrote on her blog after several media outlets reported the news in February. "Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out."

In a previous "Teen Mom 2" special she was asked about who the father was, to which she said, "I'm not going to talk about that. [I'm] not ready yet."