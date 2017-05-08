Teresa Giudice failed to report two minor traffic tickets to her probation officer since being released from prison, and according to a new report, any future infractions could land her behind bars again for probation violation.

On May 8, TMZ cited court documents that indicate that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star failed to inform her probation officer of the traffic tickets. The website said Teresa got one ticket in 2016 for making an illegal turn.

After that infraction, she and her attorney were both warned that any contact with law enforcement -- no matter how minuscule -- had to be reported. But in April, the court documents said that she got another ticket, this time for using her cell phone while driving. Again, she failed to report the incident to her probation officer.

After being released early from prison in December 2015, Teresa got 24 months of supervised release. The requirement is that she has to keep her nose clean.

Her probation officer has made it staunchly clear in legal documents that no more warnings will be issued if she fails to report further police interaction. If this happens again, she will be taken to court and possibly charged with probation violation.

The reality TV star's attorney told TMZ that his famous client has been a model parolee and has been fully compliant. He added that Teresa did actually report the tickets but didn't do so within the required time frame.

"Both she and I have spoken to her officer and understand exactly what is required should she have any future contact with law enforcement, which we do not anticipate will happen," her attorney said.