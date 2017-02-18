Teresa Giudice is one proud mama!

The 44-year-old reality star took to social media to share some exciting news about her daughter, Milania's First Holy Communion dress.

Milanias communion dress from @littlenikkis in Hohokus. Audrianna just designed her own dress for her first holy communion in May. She is so excited! Photo by @images_by_linda_marie A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:03am PST

"Milanias communion dress from @littlenikkis in Hohokus. Audrianna just designed her own dress for her first holy communion in May. She is so excited!" Teresa wrote on Instagram on Feb. 17, 2017.

Despite her big day being a few months away, Milania proudly modeled off her work -- and we must say, she looks adorable!

Teresa is no stranger to showing off her four daughters and their many achievements on social media.

Late last week, the proud mama posted videos of her daughters participating in a children's fashion show.

Milania found a friend @rookie_usa #fashionweek #hurley #11 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Happy Birthday Milania hope you enjoy your birthday🎈🎂❤️ cake by @palermosbakery #indoorskydiving #happybirthday #milaniagiudice #emojicake 😍 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

It looks like the Giudice women have lots of great things to celebrate these days!