If Steve Irwin were alive today, he and Terri Irwin would likely be parents to three children.

While speaking to E! News at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, Terri, the widowed wife of "The Crocodile Hunter," said she and Steve had hoped to add a third child to their brood.

Apega/WENN.com

"I think the secret is love at first sight," Terri told the outlet of her parenting advice. "Some people don't believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody."

She added, "Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born. He said, 'Do you think we could have a boy?' And then Robert was born, and they're perfect. They're easy kids; they're wonderful to me; they're such a help."

She continued, "I said to Steve, 'Let's have a third.' And he said, 'You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?'"

PETER BROOKER / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Steve passed away in 2006 after he was stung by a sting ray. His family has made it their mission to keep his memory alive.

Bindi told E! at the event honoring her father, "This evening is so special to me, being with my beautiful family and our family of wildlife warriors. It's such an honor to see so many people joining us… As human beings we really have to find peace and happiness and light within ourselves to be able to make a positive change in the world."

Graeme Parkes / Newspix / Rex USA

Her mom added, "When we lost Steve it was a real crossroads of deciding if you're just going to curl up in the corner or try to do something even bigger and better. The only way to honor Steve and his legacy and everything he lived for was to try to continue his work and expand on it."