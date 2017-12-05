Terry Crews is suing the high-profile Hollywood agent that he claims groped him a party last year.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Dec. 5 that the actor filed a lawsuit against Adam Venit over the incident, claiming that the agent stared at him "like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively" after fondling his genitals.

Crews said he pushed Venit away and told fellow partygoer and Venit pal Adam Sandler to keep the agent away. He claims Sandler reached out to him afterward to express shock and disgust.

Crews says he's suffered psychologically, and still worries the Venit could hurt his career.

In November, Crews filed a police report against Venit, and TMZ reported that an investigation is ongoing.

FayesVision/WENN.com

After Crews blew the whistle on the alleged groping, Venit was suspended from his job at powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavors, where he was the head of the agency's motion picture group. He has since been demoted, but he's also been reinstated.

On Nov. 27, Crews took to Twitter to rail against the decision to take Venit off suspension.

"SOMEONE GOT A PASS," he tweeted.

Crews continued to vent, even bringing WME co-CEO Ari Emanuel into the mix. In 2006, Emanuel once penned an opinion piece on Mel Gibson, arguing that Gibson should be blacklisted in Hollywood for his infamous drunken anti-Semantic tirade. Crews took that letter and simply substituted Venit's name in place of Gibson's name, and he substituted "sexual assault" in place of anti-Semantic and racism.

"Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks," Crews wrote. "He said 'it's different' and handed the letter back to me."

FayesVision/WENN.com

In October, Crews detailed the alleged groping in a 16-part tweet.

"This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME," he wrote. "My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates... Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk."