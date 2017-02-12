"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox made the most out of her brief time on stage introducing Lady Gaga and Metallica's performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12.

"Everyone please Google Gavin Grimm," she said on stage. "He's going to the Supreme Court in March."

The transgender actress took an extra moment to make a plea for 17-year-old Gavin, currently fighting a discrimination battle with the Gloucester County School Board in Virgina.

Back in 2014, they incited a ban on transgender students like him from using school restrooms in line with their new gender identities, after he had tried to use the boy's bathroom following his transition.

According to the Wrap, the American Civil Liberties Unions has been helping Gavin fight for his rights, filing a case against the board for discrimination based on sex.

Initially, the district ruled in favor of the school. But, Gavin was able to have the decision overturned by the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The Gloucester County School Board wouldn't take no for an answer and filed an appeal to the end-all, be-all -- the U.S. Supreme Court.

After much back and forth, a final decision on the case will be made in March, hence Laverne's call for support.

Doesn't her #StandWithGavin shout out make sense now?