Tim McGraw is one sharp father... for better or for worse!

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, the country star recalled a hilarious story about his eldest daughter Gracie going on a date with a young man. The man is likely to never forget the date or the ensuing day.

PG / Splash News

"I was on the road working. They gave me a call and they said, 'You know, Gracie's going out on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?' I said, 'I've met him. He's a really nice guy," Tim told Jimmy. "We've done all our research—everybody. He's a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything's good. They can go out tonight, but I'll be home tomorrow.'"

Tim said he wanted to meet the kid again -- he'd only known him as the a nice boy, not a potential boyfriend to his daughter.

Invision/AP

The afternoon rolled around and Tim was getting ready for a bit of a family barbecue, completely forgetting that the young man was coming over.

"I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat up, so I've got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere," he recalled. "The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door, and here's this kid who's dating Gracie standing there. I've got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on, and, uh, it worked out really well!"

So, you wanna date Tim McGraw's daughter? Consider this your warning.