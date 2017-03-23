Tom Cruise has fallen for his "Mission Impossible 6" co-star Vanessa Kirby, according to a new tabloid report.

In Touch magazine has even gone so far as to claim that Tom is "planning another wedding."

Tom reportedly cast the 28-year-old in the latest "Mission Impossible" installment after seeing her work in the Netflix series "The Crown."

"Tom flipped for her work," a source told the mag. "He told the other ["Mission Impossible"] producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise's sixth installment."

The source said that once Vanessa got on set, she and Tom hit it off.

"They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role," the insider said. "He's blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she's perfect to be his next wife."

Tom, 54, supposedly wants to be married again by "early next year," the source claimed.

"His role as a husband and father is of the utmost importance to him," the insider said. "He can't wait to be a family man all over again."

It's believed the actor hasn't had a serious relationship since he and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012.

The news of his love life comes on the heels of another story involving his personal life, this one centering on Scientology, the controversial religion that he is the face of.

A new book about Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing sheds new light on how and why Tom felt publicly attacked for subscribing to the religion.

In "Leading Lady," author Stephen Galloway describes an incident in which Tom was furious when he learned that Paramount's former president of production, John Goldwyn, had brought up the religion in his divorce proceedings with his Scientologist wife, Colleen Camp, whom John was fighting for custody of their daughter.

John told Page Six he believed that Scientology was "being applied to alienate the affection" of his child.

"Tom got very upset because he thought I was launching a campaign against Scientology, and he felt I was persecuting him for his religion," John said. "Tom was rabid about it and said, 'It's because of people like you that I have to ride in a bulletproof car and why I cannot practice my faith openly.'"

The two eventually found common ground and worked through their disagreement.