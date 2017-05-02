Tom Sizemore's life had officially spun out of control in the late 2000s. He was arrested twice and spent 17 months in jail.

He was also short on money, so he hit up a very, very famous friend for a very, very large loan.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the "Saving Private Ryan" star spoke openly about his past struggle with addiction, while also clearing up a few rumors that have encircled him for years.

"My life's gotten a lot better, it's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," he said.

His rock bottom, he said, was when, "I was living in a squat, in Sylmar, up in the woods, with no water, no electricity. I'm pretty handy though, so I stole some electricity from the telephone pole, redirected some water. That was not cool."

During that time, he was also "whiling away days smoking crystal meth."

Over the years there was once a rumor that he was homeless.

"I wasn't homeless but I had to fast sell my $7 million house," he said. "I could have bought something else, like a condo or something, but I wanted a house again. So I was driving around in my car for a couple of weeks, I mean I was on drugs, I was thinking I'm gonna get the money to buy a $5 million home and I'm asking certain people for money."

That's when he turned to Jack Nicholson.

"I said, 'Can you loan me $10 million?,'" and he said, "In a word, no."

He's now four years sober.

"The first two years were miserable I thought I'd never smile again," he said, "but I am smiling again, you've got to stick around until you feel better."

In the interview, he said he's aware that he's been given a lot of chances and drugs ruined a lot of opportunities for him. He's hoping to never go down that road again.

"If I can't stay sober, put me in a field and get rid of me, I'm no good anymore," he said. "Drugs are a progressive disease, if I do drugs again I go right back to where I was before, I was ineffectual, I could barely get dressed, I was hopeless."