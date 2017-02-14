NFL Quarterback Tony Romo and his beauty queen wife are expecting a third child together.

Candice Crawford Romo, former Miss Missouri and the sister of actor Chace Crawford, announced the news on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

"We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," she said during a Valentine's Day broadcast.

Tony and Candice married in 2011. They are already parents to sons Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 2.

Of parenthood, Tony said, "It's been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored." He added that having children "strengthens your family values and your family and the love you have, which is already really strong."

Candice isn't hugely active on social media, but she often shares images of their two children.

Before the 2016 football season, she posted a cute family photos from Dallas Cowboys training camp.

"Visiting Daddy at training camp 💙🏈 #dallascowboys," she said.

The Cowboys quarterback, who will likely be with a new team for the upcoming NFL season, began dating Candace in 2011 after his failed romance with Jessica Simpson.

After his first son, he spoke of fatherhood to D Magazine.

"I think the No. 1 goal is to be a good husband and father. That is why we are here," he said. "I was lucky enough to find someone who understands what it takes to be a quarterback of a football team and what it takes to be good and how to improve and get better. So I take my job very seriously—both of them, as far as being a quarterback and being a dad. I am the spiritual leader of our family, and, for me, that is an important aspect to pass down to my son. I had a great father. Candice had a great father. So it is easy to understand what steps to take to do things the right way."