As Tori Spelling prepares to welcome her fifth child soon, her husband, Dean McDermott, is being accused of shortchanging the mother of his first kid.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Dean's ex-wife of 13 years, Mary Jo Eustace, filed an affidavit on Jan. 25 in which she claims he hasn't paid eight installments of spousal support since July 1, 2016, amounting to $6,000 plus interest as well as attorney fees.

Dean and Mary share 18-year-old son, Jack McDermott.

"[McDermott] is working and lives in a 2 million dollar rental. Order was entered mid-September. He stopped paying in November—also for 2 years prior he did not pay and I renegotiated in good faith moving forward," Eustace wrote in the affidavit. "He owes me moving forward from February 1, 2017 100,800 in monthlies until July 1, 2020."

Dean is expected in court on March 7.

The actor and Tori are expecting to welcome a child in early March, around the same time as his scheduled court appearance. Recently, Tori's mother, Candy Spelling, threw the duo an elaborate baby shower that reportedly cost $40,000. Though Dean didn't foot the bill for the over-the-top bash, the party rankled Mary Jo.

"He owes money and then he's getting a $40,000 shower for his new baby while neglecting his responsibilities to his oldest child and ex-wife? That's what's upsetting her," a source close to Mary Jo told E!

A second source told E! that Jack doesn't speak to Tori or Dean, but he did live with them for over two years and they were supporting him.

Over the years, Tori and Dean have been riddled with money issues. Last year, it was reported that the reality stars had been slapped with a federal tax lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid taxes for 2014.

The news came just a few weeks after Tori and Dean made headlines as TMZ revealed they owed the state of California $259,108.23 in back taxes, also for 2014.

This all comes on top of some serious credit card debt: In January, American Express sued Tori to the tune of $37,981.97 in unpaid bills. In November, Tori was sued by American Express again for $87,000 credit card debt.