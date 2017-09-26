After 12 years at Fox News, Megyn Kelly joined NBC earlier this year to work on a number of different programs, most notably "Today," for a spot on the third hour called "Megan Kelly Today" which kicked off on Monday, Sept. 25.

Fortunata / Splash News

On her premiere episode, she told her audience, "The truth is I am kind of done with politics for now." And in the lead up to her debut, she told People Magazine, "I'm not a political animal and I never have been. The subject matter was not true to my soul."

These proclamation were surprising to the audience, as Megyn's work at Fox was filled with her grilling her guests, and she is perhaps most well known for her feud with Donald Trump during his presidential run. But a new report from The New York Post's Page Six, says no one is more confused about these proclamations of her not being politically charged than NBC insiders.

"They spent all that money on this great political anchor and journalist," the source told Page Six. "If you take those things away, what are you paying for?"

Megyn is likely making between $15 and $20 million a year for her role at NBC, which could make her the world's highest-paid female news anchor if she makes more than Robin Roberts, host of "Good Morning America," who takes home $18 million a year.

The former host of "The Kelly File" is not just expensive, her hour on the show bumped "Today's Take," a segment hosted by the very popular Al Roker and Tamron Hall. "If it's a flop, apart from all the other fallout, it'll be seen as a waste of Al and Tamron," the source said.