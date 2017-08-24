Usher has formally responded to a woman suing him for $20 million, alleging he gave her an STD, and, as expected, he's denying that he infected the woman with herpes.

In his legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Usher asks for the lawsuit to be thrown out because he claims the woman can't offer up any proof that he actually gave her an STD.

"A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her," he writes in court documents, while also noting that she doesn't say whether she was tested before they allegedly hooked up. He also says she could have contracted the STD after their alleged hookup.

It appears as though Usher acknowledges that he did engage in sexual activity with the woman, but said in documents that she should have known the risks involved in having "casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex."

"Usher did not attack the lawsuit by saying he couldn't have given her herpes," TMZ notes.

The singer's lawyer also slammed the woman for filing her claim under the pseudonym "Jane Doe."

"Jane" initially sued for $10 million. She then upped the ante and sued him for $20 million, saying that she tested positive for herpes simplex 2, alleging that she got it from him.

It's been a bad run for Usher. Back in July, it was revealed that he paid a woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in which she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him. It was after that that "Jane" filed a lawsuit.

In early August, the allegations took another bizarre twist when attorney Lisa Bloom announced two new women and a man would be filing a lawsuit claiming Usher exposed them to the STD, as well.

One of the women suing Usher is Quantasia Sharpton, who claims she had sex with him in 2014 in a New Jersey hotel. He has adamantly denied that he hooked up with her to his friends, saying she's not his type.