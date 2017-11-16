If a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show happens in China but no outside footage is actually shown of China and no media attend, did it actually happen in China?

The annual lingerie affair is set to take place in Shanghai in two weeks, but it's causing major headaches because the TV producers haven't been given permission to film outside of the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where models Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss will be strutting their stuff.

According to the New York Post, fashion bloggers booked to cover the event are canceling their trips because the Chinese government won't give them visas. Likewise, TV executives are dealing with a lot of red tape when it comes to filming the area.

"If you're going to China, you want to show that you are in China!," one irritated source told Page Six. "It's just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover [the show]. These TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don't even know what they can shoot when they get there."

Because of government rules, press releases from Victoria's Secret can't even be sent out without Chinese government approval. The source said some of the producers in charge of coordinating media are "on the verge of nervous breakdowns."

The always-anticipated fashion show is typically held in the United States. Last year, though, it was held in Paris.