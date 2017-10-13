In 2016, Evan Rachel Wood told Rolling Stone that she was sexually abused. Still, she's continuing to keep her abusers a secret.

While many actresses are coming forward with claims that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and sexually assaulted them, the "Westworld" star said she's staying mum, and she took to YouTube to explain why.

"People are wondering why women don't come forward sooner or why they come out in numbers is because it's safer. They don't feel safe enough to do so, period," she said. "I'm guilty of this as well because I have not named my abusers not because I don't plan on saying these people's names eventually but because to start that process is an emotionally draining, financially draining, really everything draining thing to do and to go through."

She added, "I want to do it … when I'm ready."

While Evan didn't named her perpetrators, she said they were "very powerful, very rich, very entitled, very narcissistic white men."

Evan said naming them -- which she plans to do in time -- will only "retraumatize" her.

"It took me seven years after I was raped to admit to myself that I even was raped, that I should be upset and to get help for the trauma that I endured," she shared. "I'm still working through what happened years later."

Still, she sympathizes with those who don't immediately come forward after a sexual assault.

"It's not their fault," she said. "It should tell us all that that's what little faith women have in the system because it's failed them so many times and just how scared they are of their perpetrators."

When it comes to Harvey, the actress said she was aware that something seedy was happening.

"When you're warned about Harvey Weinstein," she said, "it's passed off as 'oh that's just crazy Harvey.'"