When it was reported earlier this week that "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and his wife of five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, were divorcing, all indications were that the split was amicable. Well, a story in the New York Post's Page Six claims that's far from the truth.

"He left her. They're going to paint a picture like he's been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her. Friends are devastated," a source close to the couple said.

In the past, Jesse has openly gushed about his wife and how much he loved her. Early on, Aryn made more money than him and provided for their family. After he caught a few breaks, he was earning more than her. Still, friends think his fame has changed him.

"She's poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy," the source said. "Jesse wants to conform to Hollywood and do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He's drinking his own Kool-Aid and it's the Jesse show... He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single."

The couple have been separated for over a year. Since then, Jesse was seen hanging out with Minka Kelly (they were working on a video game together in Paris).

Another source thinks that gossip circles could have had something to do with the split.

"After a period of time when you hear people saying, 'Why aren't you with someone hotter or with this actress?,' I'm sure that placed a strain on their relationship," the second source said.

A few days after the split, TMZ said fans of Jesse's are upset, but quoted a source who said that actor felt like the relationship "played itself out." Aryn reportedly doesn't want a divorce.