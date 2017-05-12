At long last, Meghan Markle has finally settled on a dress to wear to Pippa Middleton's upcoming nuptials. Her delay in choosing an outfit wasn't because of her beau Prince Harry, though, it was because of Duchess Kate.

She needed to make sure they weren't going to wear the same thing or even something too similar.

To prepare for Pippa's big day on May 20, Meghan, who will be Harry's date, has been bouncing ideas off her friend Jessica Mulroney, who is also her stylist.

"Jessica is a fantastic stylist and is smart enough to know that, as well as making sure Meghan looks her best, they also need to be mindful about what Kate is wearing," a source told E! News. "The last thing anyone would want would be for them to be in a similar color or design. Meghan would never want to attract the wrong kind of attention."

Clearly the world will be watching when Pippa says "I do" to James Matthews, in a wedding that experts predict will cost more than $300,000.

But, other than the temporary uncertainty over the wedding fashion, things are going smoothly for Meghan and Harry. They were even seen sneaking a kiss recently following polo match.

They are "doing so well," E!'s source said. "Obviously things aren't as intense as when the news about their relationship first came out, and that's really made it easier for them to navigate the craziness when it comes to public attention."

The "Suits" actress has even figured out a way to head to England without sparking a media frenzy. On the set of the TV show, though, it's not lost on anyone that they could very well be looking at a future princess.

"On the set, people find it crazy to look at her and think, 'You're pretty much living with Prince Harry,'" the source said.