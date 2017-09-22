Morgan Freeman is quickly becoming an unofficial enemy of the state in Russia after starring in a video that argues for more investigation into the Kremlin's reported involvement in the past election.

The actor is front and center in a video for the Committee To Investigate Russia. Early on in the two-minute video, he declares, "We have been attacked. We are at war."

Apega/WENN.com

Produced by Rob Reiner, the video briefly details President Vladimir Putin's rise to prominence and calls him out for interfering in elections. He calls Putin a "former KGB spy" who has "set his sights on his sworn enemy, the United States."

He goes on to speak about Russia's use of social media to "spread propaganda."

"He convinces people in democratic societies to distrust their media, their political processes, even their neighbors," Morgan says, adding, "And he wins."

The actor then calls on President Donald Trump to "tells us the truth" about Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, which nearly all of America's intelligence agencies agree happened (to what extent is the question).

Morgan -- and the video, in general -- is being blasted in Russia and local news outlets are dubbing him "Hysterical Freeman." In fact, many in Russia are using the hashtag "Stop Morgan Lie."

Earlier this week, Radio Free Europe quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov who said the video "can hardly be taken seriously." Dmitry also said Morgan is "a victim of emotionally charged, self-exalted status."

See the video below: