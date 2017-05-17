A businesswoman claims "Real Housewives of New York" star Carole Radziwill secretly recorded conversations they had for the reality show and filed emergency court documents to try to prevent the footage from airing during the May 17 episode.

A judge, though, ruled in favor of Bravo and the footage will still air.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

The woman, Barbara Kavovit, said that she had a conversation with Carole at a charity function in Manhattan. While she acknowledges that "Housewives" camera crews were there filming, she said their chat was far away from the cameras and says Carole never told her she was mic'd.

Then, she says Carole called her on the phone and secretly recorded that. After that, Barbara says Carole called to inform her that their conversations were going to air on the May 17 episode of "The Real Housewives of New York."

In the court documents, Barbara says she told Carole she didn't have permission to use the conversations on the show and contacted her lawyer.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images North America

No laws appear to be broken. In New York, only one person needs to give consent for a conversation to be recorded -- obviously, Carole gave consent in this case.

Barbara's lawyer claimed that any airing of the conversations would cause her "irreparable harm."

Michael Rosenthal / Bravo / Promotional

According to The New York Daily News, Barbara's lawyer, Joshua Lockamy, said the conversations were already causing drama in his client's life among the cast of "Housewives."

Joshua said one 'Housewives" star already texted his client, writing, "Knowing what I know now I wouldn't have invited you to my wedding."