As if you had any doubt, Cindy Crawford has still got it.

The legendary model gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her incredible bikini body on Dec. 1 in an idyllic video she posted.

Morning dip 👙 @melissaodabash A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:38am PST

"Morning dip," Cindy, 51, captioned the video of her coming out of the water and running her hands through her hair.

The model donned a turquoise blue Melissa Odabash bikini.

Where exactly Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, are isn't known, but many social media commenters suspect that they are at Laucala Island in Fiji.

Mornings like this with Coffee and croissants A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Still, their location is hardly the biggest question. The biggest question is how does Cindy do it?

"The secrets are - there's no secrets," she told Access Hollywood in 2010. "I work out, I eat - I always say 80 percent good, 80 percent of the time 'cause that's achievable."

Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

While chatting with Elle in 2015, she said she likes to start the day with green tea.

"It's really important to start the day out right. It's very easy to control what you eat for breakfast, for the most part, if you're home. If you start with a good foundations it sets you up well," she said. "I start out with a protein shake. That gets me through with very even energy."

She also schedules her workouts so she basically forces herself to get a sweat on.

"I think having a scheduled appointment works for me. That way, I don't really have to think about it," she told Shape magazine. "Regarding choosing to eat healthy, it's getting easier and easier because I know how much better I feel when I do eat right. Certainly making sure you have yummy, healthy choices on hand makes it easier to make a good choice."

Whatever she's doing, it's working really, really well.