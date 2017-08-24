Elizabeth Banks won the Internet on Thursday.

The "Hunger Games" actress took a trip down memory lane on Aug. 24, sharing a throwback photo of herself as a young teen, and it was nothing short of mind-blowing.

"#TBT This is what I was working with at age 14. Acne. Frizz. Haircuts by my friend @sorayaweddings and homemade jewelry cuz money was tight," she wrote, clearly poking fun at her big-haired look.

Then, though, the actress' comments about herself became less self-deprecating and more empowering.

"Like now, I had days when I felt beautiful and proud and days when I felt low and despondent," she said. "Like now, I mostly tried not to worry about what I look like because I also have a powerful brain, lots of abilities, kindness and creativity and at the end of the day, those inner qualities are what I value the most about myself."

She continued, "But yeah, looking fine feels good too so, ya know, #balance The thing I know now that I didn't back then is that any energy I put into looking cute has to be about me and not about pleasing or attracting anybody else."

"Being praised for my looks is nice but not nearly as satisfying as being praised for my accomplishments or deeds," she said

Apega/WENN.com

Immediately many of her 2 million followers showered her with praise.

"What an amazing statement for young ladies to read this time of year when back to school can mean back to being bullied. Thank you!," one person commented.

Another said, "You seriously rock. Hilarious, smart, AND beautiful to boot."

Inside and out, Elizabeth is a beauty.