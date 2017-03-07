Bang, bang! January Jones sought and found the sheers on March 6.

The "Mad Men" star has rocked curly, shoulder-length, side-parted hair for about as long as anyone can remember, but she drastically changed up her look this week and debuted new bangs.

🤠thanks for the shag @bridgetbragerhair 😘 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

"Thanks for the shag," she captioned her Instagram post showcasing her new chop.

January's hair stylist, Bridget Brager, shared the same image to Instagram, writing on March 7, "Fresh ✂️ for this @januaryjones 😍. Check out her Instagram to see the inspiration pics she pulled for her new #doo! And ladies, if your looking to change your hairstyle note the importance of inspiration!! It helps your stylist SO much!"

The actress had teased her 472,000 Instagram followers earlier in the day with pictures of hair on the floor, implying that she was getting a haircut.

Bye bye hairs, it's been nice having ya but it's time to go be a birds nest or clog my toilets now A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

"Bye bye hairs, it's been nice having ya but it's time to go be a birds nest or clog my toilets now," she captioned the image.

Before her big reveal, January shared a side by side image that gave her followers a hint about what she was doing with her mane.

Inspo pics for my chop chop today 😁 A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

"[Inspiration] pics for my chop chop today 😁," she said.

It seems that January had been toying with the idea of changing up her hairstyle. Last week, she posted a throwback photo of herself with bleached blond locks.

Should I bleach and cut my hairs again?? A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:01am PST

"Should I bleach and cut my hairs again??," she captioned the snap.

Clearly, she decided to the pull the trigger this week... Bang, bang!