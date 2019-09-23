2019 Emmy Awards wardrobe changes

Why wear just one couture confection when you can wear two?! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who changed up their looks on the evening of the 2019 Emmy Awards, starting with Zendaya, who started the evening in a gorgeous green Vera Wang gown. Keep reading to see what she and more stars sported later in the evening...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Emmys