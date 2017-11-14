First-time American Music Awards nominees of 2017: What you need to know

The annual American Music Awards celebrate the best of the best when it comes to superstar talent and musical artistry. The 2017 ceremony airs on Nov. 19 and this year's show features quite a few newcomers to the AMA scene. Wonderwall.com rounded up some interesting facts about 2017's first-time nominees, starting with 24-year-old Chance the Rapper. Chance has managed to dominate the charts without ever signing to a record label! His chart-topping hits such as "No Problem" and "Angels" have all come from his streaming-only mixtape, "Coloring Book." The Chicago rapper -- who took home three Grammys in February, including one for best new artist -- credits the 2015 birth of his daughter, Kensli, for inspiring much of the successful album. He's nominated for collaboration of the year and favorite rap/hip-hop song at the AMAs.

