A Family Affair

2019 Golden Globes: Stars who took their kids to the show

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 10

Wonderwall.com rounded up photos of all the stars who attended the 2019 Golden Globes with their kids, starting with Idris Elba, who walked the red carpet with his daughter, Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba. Now keep reading for more!

Up NextDynamic Duos
Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 10

Wonderwall.com rounded up photos of all the stars who attended the 2019 Golden Globes with their kids, starting with Idris Elba, who walked the red carpet with his daughter, Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba. Now keep reading for more!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries