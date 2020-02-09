Selma Blair is taking her followers on a trip down Oscar memory lane, sharing a truly adorable photo of herself and actor Jake Gyllenhaal from twenty years ago.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Selma, who is currently battling multiple sclerosis, shared the vintage snap on Instagram of she and her old friend on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The photo was taken in March 2000.

"20 years ago. #vanityfairoscarparty #jakegyllenhaal #buddies. #2020 Enjoy this eve of celebration you crazy kids. Out there. 🖤🖤" she captioned the flashback photo.

While it is unknown exactly how long the two have been friends, they costarred together in the 2002 film "Highway." The two were photographed on multiple occasions between the years 2000 and 2002.

At last year's Academy Awards, Selma Blair made her post-MS announcement red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, debuting her cane on the red carpet. Ever since, she has been an inspiration, educating the world about MS by being totally transparent about the disease and how it is impacting her life.