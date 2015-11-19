U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt sentenced former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle to 188 months (15.6 years) in prison on Thursday morning, during a hearing held at the Indianapolis Federal Courthouse. The sentence is longer than the 12.5 years prosecutors recommended after striking a plea deal with Fogle and his legal team last week.

Hours before the sentencing, Fogle, 38, formally pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, according to reports.

Fogle reportedly arrived to the courthouse around 8 a.m. this morning, and FOX59 News shared live updates from the court proceedings to their Twitter account.

"I take full responsibility for what I've done," Fogle said. According to the tweets, he said that after his release, he wants to "make a positive impact."

Judge Pratt noted that "based on the serious nature of the defense, [the] court imposes [a] lifetime of supervised release [after he serves his sentence]."

"Not a day will go by where I won't think of (the victims)," Fogle stated, crying. "I hope the restitution will help in their lives."

Fogle also noted that he has "become dependent on alcohol, pornography and prostitutes" and that his coworker, Russell Taylor, videotaped the "12" victims.

During the hearing, the defense argued that Fogle's weight loss contributed to his hypersexuality.

As ET previously reported, Fogle's attorneys asked for a five-year prison term last week. According to documents obtained by ET, the attorneys claimed Fogle was "profoundly sorry" for his actions, and has been "working to take responsibility for his conduct."

"He is painfully aware of the fact that he has impacted the lives of minor victims, hurt those closest to him, and, for all practical purposes, destroyed the life he worked to build over the last eighteen years," the document read. "Since law enforcement searched his house in July, Mr. Fogle has worked to take responsibility for his conduct, to assist the minor victims in this case, to make amends with his family, and to address his medical issues."

Back in August, Fogle worked out the aforementioned plea deal in which he agreed to plead guilty to allegations that he paid for sex acts with minors and received child pornography, according to court documents. Fogle and his legal team asked for the minimum amount of prison time (five years or less), while prosecutors capped their maximum request to 12.5 years behind bars. Pratt, however, had the right to sentence Fogle to up to a maximum of 50 years.