Ariana Grande is making her mental health a priority.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

On Friday, the singer cancelled a scheduled meet and greet in Antwerp, Belgium, telling fans that her panic attacks, depression and anxiety are at an all-time high.

"Hi my loves," Ariana wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Time for some honesty. My depression and anxiety have been at an all-time high lately. I have been giving you all I've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it."

"Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be to not do soundcheck party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show," she continued.

"I don't want to rush through our time together or seem shaky. I like spending actual time with you and I won't be able to be present or give you the best of me today."

"I wish I had control over these attacks but as anybody with anxiety or depression understands, sometimes you can only operate on its terms and not your own."

Her latest mental health confession comes just a few days after she returned to Manchester, England -- the location of the May 2017 terrorist attack that occurred during her concert -- for a performance.

It seems as though the singer got the rest she needed. On Sunday she posted a slew of photos from Paris, including on where she was cuddling her dog in bed.

During her mental health break the singer did find time to respond to a troll, who accused her of auto-tuning her voice during a concert.

"It sounds like autotune and probably not live. I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live," the person commented on a video she had posted to Instagram of a recent performance.

"Naw with all due respect, i could do this in your living room for you, fam. with no sound mixing or help at all. i could do it on broadway (and did). i can do it in the shower. in the car. its my gift / it's why I'm her. i sing 30+ songs a night. every word. its my thing. let me shine damn," she clapped back.