It's a boy for Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff!

@aujb / Instagram

The couple, who previously starred on the hit TLC series "Little People, Big World," revealed in a video taken at their gender reveal party on Saturday that their 23-month-old daughter, Ember, is going to be a big sister.

"We're so excited!" the father-to-be wrote on Instagram, along with a clip of the family-of-three learning the news through a cloud of blue smoke. "Haha cheers!!"

"We are surprised and can't wait to be a family of four," Audrey captioned the video on her page.

Audrey, 28, started teasing their gender reveal on Aug. 15, asking fans to predict baby No. 2's gender.

"Take your guess … 😉," she wrote. "Pretty soon we get to find out the gender of this precious little love growing inside of me😍."

"So … before you find out here soon … cast your vote in the comments! Will baby #2 be a boy or girl?!" she added.

The couple first announced they were expecting on July 1, revealing that their second child will be arriving in January 2020.

Jeremy's brother, Zachary Roloff, is also getting ready to become a second-time father. His wife, Tori, is pregnant with a baby girl who is due in November. This means that both brothers are going to have one boy and one girl each!

Congratulations to both couples!