Beyonce is named the most charitable celeb of 2016, plus more news

Beyonce named most charitable celeb of 2016

Between her charity Tidal concert, the $82,000 she raised to assist victims of Flint, Michigan's water crisis and the repeated attention she brought to feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement, Beyonce successfully used her celebrity status to make a difference in the world throughout the year. Now, she's being recognized for her hard work. This week, DoSomething.org named Beyonce the most charitable celeb of 2016, according to Us Weekly. The website's annual Celebs Gone Good list also shouted-out Lin Manuel-Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga for pressing for social change over the past 12 months.

