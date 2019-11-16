JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation -- a charity Jay and his mother founded in 2003 to help those "facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post-secondary institutions -- is in the spotlight in a big way this weekend in Hollywood, Florida, where Jay, Beyonce and celebs including Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled have come together for two nights of fun and fundraising at the foundation's annual gala.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, after the first of the two-night celebration at the newly expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Bey shared some snaps of her gala fashion choice -- a nearly see-through, sequin-bedecked white-gold gown, which she accessorized with strappy heels and a cash-themed Judith Lieber clutch.

The photos, which show Bey bathed in a soft light with her curly hair down, snagged more than 2 million likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Jay was looking dapper for the couple's big night as well, decked out in an understated black suit and white dress shirt.

The suit is pretty much the only thing about the weekend that was understated, though. Page Six reports VIP passes arrived in the hands of "very important" guests in the form of Rolex watches. Highlights on the weekend's program reportedly included a High Roller Blackjack Tournament and a performance by Alicia Keys.

Meek Mill later shared pics on his Instagram from the blackjack showdown.

Proceeds from the weekend's events have been earmarked for the Shawn Carter Foundation's scholarship fund, college prep workshops, goodwill programming and study abroad opportunities, according to Billboard.

"Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family," JAY-Z told the magazine last month. "I'm looking forward to continuing that mission at this year's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we'll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way."

While Jay's been gearing up for the gala, Bey recently spent time in London filming a video for "Brown Skin Girls," her collaboration from "The Lion King" soundtrack with Guyanese singer Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid, according to the Daily Mail.

Bey and Jay's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, sings on the track as well.