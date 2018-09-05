Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani do not have "new TV show plans," despite a claim from a site known for making up stories about the couple. This is another manufactured and false report. And Gossip Cop can bust it.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, HollywoodLife is announcing in a headline, "Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's New TV Show Plans Revealed Amid Marriage Rumors — Reality Show?" According to the blog, the former "Voice" colleagues "may be planning to work on another show together." A so-called "insider" is quoted as saying, "Blake and Gwen have so many outside obligations besides their singing careers, but they'd do [another TV show] because they are very interested in branching out to those other opportunities because it is fun and obviously lucrative."

This supposed source doesn't address whether NBC has Shelton locked into a non-compete agreement, which could bar him from being the focus of any other TV series besides "The Voice." But the website's alleged tipster claims he and Stefani have been "pitched on many occasions and asked to do a reality show together, but they don't have much interest in that, [and] are very interested in working on another show together, either on camera, off camera or both." Notably, it's not said just who has pitched the performers these alleged projects, and what the shows would entail.

In fact, for an article that is titled "New TV Show Plans Revealed," nothing specific is actually revealed at all about plans for a new television show. The untraceable tipster merely offers, "Blake [and] Gwen got the feel of it when they worked together on 'The Voice' and really liked what came from that and they are interested in pursuing many opportunities together because when they do things with each other it always seems to be a success." Again, it's not said just what those "opportunities" may be.

But there is even more reason to be suspicious of this tale. Less than two months ago, this same outlet claimed Stefani and Shelton were "putting off an engagement" because they're too busy. "With Gwen's Vegas residency and Blake's constant touring and duties with 'The Voice' there really isn't anytime to get married," a similarly unidentifiable "source" maintained. So, if readers are to believe these two stories, Shelton and Stefani don't even have time to get engaged and get married because of their many commitments, but they do have the time to do another TV show together?

That's not the only illogical inconsistency. Early on in this new piece, it's asserted, "As rumors swirl that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are planning to tie the knot, we hear there may be another deal in the works — a TV deal, that is!" Wait, they're "planning to tie the knot"? In the aforementioned story, the online publication insisted otherwise, and did so again just a week ago when the site purported to know why Stefani and Shelton are "still not getting married."

Simply put, the blog obviously can't keep its narratives straight. As for the website claiming to "hear" that a "TV deal" could be "in the works," Stefani's own publicist, who would most certainly know, was unaware of any such endeavor being in the pipeline. And with no evidence to substantiate its "exclusive," this appears to be just another one of HollywoodLife's fabrications, one that would be better off labeled as "creative fiction." It clearly isn't real news.

More on Gossip Cop:

Meghan Markle "Baby Fever" NOT Caused By George Clooney, Amal Twins

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt "Consciously Re-Coupling"?

Miley Cyrus Family Worried Liam Hemsworth Is Sponging Off Her?