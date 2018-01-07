How much would you pay to watch an episode of "Game of Thrones" with Daenerys Targaryen?

Turns out Brad Pitt would have happily plunked down six figures for the honor.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Brad joined celebs including Lena Dunham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Segel, Connie Britton, Patricia Arquette, Mark Burnett, Leonardo DiCaprio -- and "GOT" stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington -- at Milk Studios in Los Angeles for a gala to benefit Sean Penn's Haiti disaster recovery charity, the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organization.

According to the New York Post, the evening featured an auction where an Emilia-adjacent "GOT" viewing session was one of the prizes available to bidders.

Bidding reportedly started at $20,000 as the auctioneer teased the A-list crowd, hollering lines like , "Is the King of the North here?!" (The King of the North, it seems, had stepped out of the room to use the men's room.)

Brad, who is reportedly dating but still single since his split from Angelina Jolie, initially offered to pay $80,000 to watch the show with its dragon-mother star, then one-upped his own bid by offering to cough up $90,000. When Kit Harrington returned to the room, he threw an offer in the pot as well, according to the Post, a move that apparently inspired Brad to raise his bid to $120,000.

Ultimately, the actor lost out to another attendee who posted a $160,000 bid.

The annual event also used its platform to celebrate the environmental work Leonardo DiCaprio has been doing in the realm of climate change through his foundation.

"The biggest challenge now is to make sure that everyone understands what's at stake. But how can we do this when we have a president who, just this week, proposed a massive increase in offshore drilling?" Leo asked the crowd during his speech.

He added: "Their denial of so much of the scientific proof and evidence belongs in 'the Earth is flat' chapter of human history."

Leo went on to praise Sean Penn for his aid and recovery work in Haiti.

"These are obviously incredibly turbulent and scary times," Leo said. "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that has."

The $15,000-a-plate gala, which Sean has held annually the night before the Golden Globes every year since 2010, raised more than $3.5 million for his J/P HRO charity, according to the Associated Press. The organization recently expanded its recovery efforts and now works with partner organizations to provide aid in hurricane-damaged communities in Texas, Florida and the Virgin Islands, as well as Haiti.